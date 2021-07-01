2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Streetsboro councilman indicted for allegedly sending inappropriate pictures to a 13-year-old boy

John Ruediger (Source: Mayfield Heights police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Streetsboro councilman was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Mayfield Heights police said John Ruediger, 42, sent inappropriate pictures of himself to a 13-year-old boy he met on SnapChat.

Police said Ruediger also showed up at the teenager’s house on April 25.

Ruediger resigned from his council position on May 10.

“As mayor of the city of Streetsboro, I am disturbed to learn of the arrest of Councilman John Ruediger. We are aware of the allegations and are deeply troubled by them,” said Streetsboro Mayor Glenn Broska.

Ruediger will be arraigned on July 16.

