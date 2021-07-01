Frustration mounts as Cleveland business owner blames city for neglecting giant hole beside corner market

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Frustration is mounting over a gigantic hole in the sidewalk beside a small Cleveland food market.

“I’m tired of running around; I really want this fixed,” said Sam Awad, the longtime owner of Sam’s Food Market in the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood. “I’m not asking for too much.”

The owner of this corner market says city crews dig up this giant hole beside his store, creating a major obstacle outside and dirty mess inside. He tells me it’s been this way for a month! pic.twitter.com/Ah8Zn2IYy6 — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) July 1, 2021

The corner store, located near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and East 67th Street, has been standing since the 1970′s.

Awad tells 19 News the gaping hole has been neglected by city workers for about a month.

“They’re taking their sweet time jumping into it. I don’t even know what to do. It’s messing up my foundation,” he said.

A Thursday afternoon email to a city hall spokesperson was not returned.

Awad believes the issue stems from a 2019 water main break that was never fully repaired. He said it was rediscovered when crews began working on a project in the intersection to replace the corner curbs with wheelchair-accessible cutouts.

Three of the four corners have been upgraded; the corner nearest to the store is still cluttered with orange barrels, dirt, and the huge hole that has now penetrated the basement of Awad’s store.

“Look at this, my freakin’ foundation fell apart!” he told 19 News while standing in the mud and water-soaked basement.

Aside from the interruption to his business, and safety concerns, the 61-year-old now fears his retirement is in jeopardy because he will not sell the building.

“How do you even try to make a sale on this building? You cannot get rid of it. This is a lot of damage.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.