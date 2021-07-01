2 Strong 4 Bullies
Governor, state lawmakers discuss passage of Ohio’s operating budget

Gov. DeWine with signed budget
Gov. DeWine with signed budget(Source: Ohio Gov. DeWine's office)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to hold a briefing on Thursday morning to discuss the state’s new $74 billion operating budget.

Remarks on the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget from the governor, as well as more than a half-dozen state lawmakers, are scheduled for 10 a.m. from the Ohio Statehouse.

An income tax cut for all Ohioans was included in the budget; a priority of the DeWine-Husted administration, according to the governor’s office.

“The new operating budget invests in growing a skilled workforce, expanding access to affordable childcare, addressing substance use disorders, supporting citizen mental health and wellbeing, expanding access to broadband, enhancing K-12 learning, expanding priority health programs, supporting local government, and aiding in public safety.”

Gov. DeWine said the strategic investing will assist in Ohio’s economic recovery during the pandemic.

Fourteen items from Amended Substitute House Bill 110 were vetoed by Gov. DeWine.

This story will be updated.

