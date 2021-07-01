Grand jury indicts man accused of leading Green police on a chase in a stolen RV

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Grand Jury indicted the man accused of leading Green police on a chase in a stolen RV on June 2.

Randy Schiffbauer was indicted on one count of robbery, four counts of felonious assault, one count of receiving stolen property and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal from a police officer.

Randy Schiffbauer ((Source: Summit County Jail))

The chase began when Green police responded to Greensburg road for a report of a man trying to break into vehicles.

When police arrived, they said Schiffbauer fled in the RV.

During the chase, he allegedly intentionally struck other vehicles, including law enforcement vehicles.

Schiffbauer eventually got the RV stuck while driving through backyards and was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Green also drove a bulldozer through an Akron neighborhood in 2019.

