Holiday weekend approaching, Ohio State Highway Patrol cracking down

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds everyone traveling this weekend, if you see a trooper on the side of the road, to “slow down and move over.

Scott Higgins with Laborers’ Local 860 was hit around Christmas. He just returned to work. His story is why troopers are asking you to think twice before making reckless decisions when you get behind the wheel.

“We’ve had way to many close calls. A woman speeding out of control banged of another car and came into our construction zone striking the vehicle behind me which in turn hit me and kinda set me onto the tree long,” said Higgins.

If you can’t move over, troopers say slow down. If you don’t, you’re risking hitting a roadside worker, or worse killing one. The Move Over Law requires drivers to move over for all roadside workers and vehicles with flashing lights.

“We’re able to tell folks, we’re just not on the ground anymore, we’re in the air too,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago with Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Law enforcement’s ability to patrol construction zones from the air has enhanced enforcing the move over law.

“Using things like an airplane or helicopter to hover over or work over a work zone where traditionally it’s hard for a patrol car to either sit stationary or rove back and forth is making us more effective,” said Santiago.

ODOT tells 19 News last year crews statewide were struck 125 times. So how much can you get cited for violating this law? You’re looking at hundreds of dollars.

Troopers tell 19 News last holiday weekend they saw a close to record low in traffic fatalities, hoping those numbers stay that way this 4th of July weekend.

“So we know folks can do it and they can do it safely,” said Santiago.

To look out for construction zones ahead of time before you hit the road, you can go to workzonedashboard.ohio.gov.

