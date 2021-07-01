How to keep your pets safe during Fourth of July celebrations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Does your four-legged friend fear fireworks? Get a little too curious during the cookout?

As we near the Fourth of July, don’t forget your pet when planning your holiday.

Here are pet safety tips from the Animal Protective League of Cleveland:

Never use fireworks around pets: Lit and unlit fireworks pose a threat due to the risk of burns or toxic substances

Going to a party? Leave your pet at home. “Loud, crowded fireworks displays are no fun for pets”

Sound distractions: Turn on soft music, air conditioning or fans to mute some of the noise

Reducing anxiety: Try out an anti-anxiety vest or snuggly fitting t-shirt

Talk to your veterinarian: Consider scheduling an appointment to discuss medicine or other supplements that might help with anxiety

Keeping your pet secure: The APL suggests moving your pet to an interior room with no windows. Check that all gates, windows and doors are closed

Allow your pet to hide: Many pets will retreat to a small closet, bathtub, or will hide under furniture, the Cleveland APL said

Keep your pet’s information up-to-date: Check their ID tag, microchip and dog license

To avoid the risk of poisoning, keep these items out of reach:

Alcohol

Sunscreen

Insect repellent

Matches

Lighter fluid

Glow jewelry

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.