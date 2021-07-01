Job opportunities out there for 14 and 15-year-olds as employers remain squeezed

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) -There is still plenty of opportunities out there in the entry-level job market and some employers are even making it clear that they will hire 15 and even 14-year-olds to work.

The expanded unemployment benefits ran out in the state of Ohio just about a week ago but it is apparent that more time will be needed for that development, if it ever will, to have an effect on the job market.

In Elyria, the help wanted signs are present up and down the business district, and the McDonald’s electronic marquee even invites 15-year-olds to come in and apply.

Down the street, a sign on the Burger King trumpets to parents that there is an opportunity inside for their 14 and 15-year-olds.

But just walking in the door and applying is not enough for anyone in the state of Ohio to get a job.

The state mandates that everyone under the age of 18 must get a work permit before taking a job and you must be at least 14 years old to apply for a permit.

To get a permit, a young person must have a certificate from their pediatrician, a form signed from their school, and permission from their parents.

And while students can work 40 hours a week during the summer, they are limited to 18 hours a week during the school year.

