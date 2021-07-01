Man charged with stealing mail delivery truck, Bratenahl police say

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man is facing charges in connection to stealing a mail delivery truck.

Richard Turpin, of Euclid, hopped into a United States Postal Service vehicle and took off, according to a police report from Bratenahl police.

It happened June 18 on Lakeshore Blvd. in Bratenahl.

The incident began when Turpin approached two women, asking if he could make a call from their phones.

They said no, and Turpin started to follow them. That’s when one of the woman called police, according to the report.

Officers were on their way before the theft happened, the report said, but Turpin was gone when they arrived.

The women told police he drove away in a USPS mail delivery truck. The mail carrier told police he watched it happen.

Bratenahl police asked nearby departments to keep an eye out. Soon after, a police officer spotted Turpin on E. 185th Street and Villaview Road in Euclid.

Euclid police stopped the mail truck and took Turpin into custody, according to the report.

Police didn’t release a motive, but Turpin told an officer he was trying to get a TV from his grandmother’s house.

He was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to the report.

Following the incident, police found suspected marijuana candies and a large flat screen TV in the truck.

The mail carrier told police the TV wasn’t there before. According to the report, the TV was returned to Turpin’s grandmother.

