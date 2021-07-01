2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Miniature horse visits Akron Children’s Hospital

Willie Nelson the mini therapy horse visited the Akron Children's Hospital
Willie Nelson the mini therapy horse visited the Akron Children's Hospital(Ted Stevens | Akron Children's Hospital)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Willie Nelson the miniature therapy horse visited the hospital for the first time since March 2020.

Willie Nelson is from Victory Gallop, a nonprofit organization that provides therapeutic and recreational horseback riding for children with behavioral/emotional challenges and life-threatening illnesses, according to their website.

Akron Children’s Hospital posted on Facebook that they were overjoyed at Willie Nelson’s and his handlers’ return.

*clip clop, clip clop, clip clop* The sounds of Willie Nelson, the therapy mini horse from Victory Gallop filled the...

Posted by Akron Children's Hospital on Thursday, July 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

The Red Cross will give out hats at places like its Parma Blood Donation Center to get donors...
Red Cross experiences severe blood shortage for July
Whether you're setting off fireworks or going to a show for the Fourth of July, it's important...
How to keep your pets safe during Fourth of July celebrations
(Source: Twinsburg fire)
Twinsburg firefighters, city worker rescue feral cat from sewer
The city of Hudson announced that a black bear was spotted.
City of Hudson has first black bear sighting