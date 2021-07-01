Miniature horse visits Akron Children’s Hospital

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Willie Nelson the miniature therapy horse visited the hospital for the first time since March 2020.

Willie Nelson is from Victory Gallop, a nonprofit organization that provides therapeutic and recreational horseback riding for children with behavioral/emotional challenges and life-threatening illnesses, according to their website.

Akron Children’s Hospital posted on Facebook that they were overjoyed at Willie Nelson’s and his handlers’ return.

*clip clop, clip clop, clip clop* The sounds of Willie Nelson, the therapy mini horse from Victory Gallop filled the... Posted by Akron Children's Hospital on Thursday, July 1, 2021

