Miniature horse visits Akron Children’s Hospital
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Willie Nelson the miniature therapy horse visited the hospital for the first time since March 2020.
Willie Nelson is from Victory Gallop, a nonprofit organization that provides therapeutic and recreational horseback riding for children with behavioral/emotional challenges and life-threatening illnesses, according to their website.
Akron Children’s Hospital posted on Facebook that they were overjoyed at Willie Nelson’s and his handlers’ return.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.