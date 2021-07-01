2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Missing mom, daughter may be traveling in light blue car, Orrville police say

MISSING: Destiny Cochran and Piper Kneppelt
MISSING: Destiny Cochran and Piper Kneppelt((Source: Orrville Police Department via Facebook))
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Orrville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a mother and daughter who are missing.

Police are concerned for the safety of 21-year-old Destiny Cochran and her 1-year-old daughter, Piper Kneppelt.

Police said Cochran and Kneppelt were last seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Orrville.

They may be traveling in a light blue car with a unknown man, police wrote in a Facebook post.

The vehicle is a Pontiac from the early 2000s. Police said the man has red hair, sleeve tattoos and a short beard. He’s believed to be in his mid-30s, according to the post.

Kneppelt was last seen wearing a pink sundress, police wrote in the Facebook post.

Cochran was last seen wearing a gray tank top with a blue hat. Her nose is pierced, and there’s a tattoo of a cat on her right forearm.

Call police at 330-684-5025 if you see Destiny Cochran or Piper Kneppelt.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

Man charged with stealing mail delivery truck, Bratenahl police say
Man charged with stealing mail delivery truck, Bratenahl police say
Jasmine Guzowski was found safe Wednesday in Cleveland, police said.
Parma police: Missing 14-year-old girl found in Cleveland
Northeast Ohio’s first interactive museum opens in Mentor on July 1st.
Northeast Ohio’s first interactive museum opens in Mentor on July 1
Cleveland police: 1 dead after pursuit, crash
Cleveland police: 1 dead after pursuit, crash