Missing mom, daughter may be traveling in light blue car, Orrville police say

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Orrville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a mother and daughter who are missing.

Police are concerned for the safety of 21-year-old Destiny Cochran and her 1-year-old daughter, Piper Kneppelt.

Police said Cochran and Kneppelt were last seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Orrville.

They may be traveling in a light blue car with a unknown man, police wrote in a Facebook post.

The vehicle is a Pontiac from the early 2000s. Police said the man has red hair, sleeve tattoos and a short beard. He’s believed to be in his mid-30s, according to the post.

Kneppelt was last seen wearing a pink sundress, police wrote in the Facebook post.

Cochran was last seen wearing a gray tank top with a blue hat. Her nose is pierced, and there’s a tattoo of a cat on her right forearm.

Call police at 330-684-5025 if you see Destiny Cochran or Piper Kneppelt.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.