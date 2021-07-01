2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cooling things down; risk of showers/storms today and tomorrow

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:16 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is working through our area today. This will continue to trigger more rounds of showers and storms. The better risk will be along the US-30 corridor and into central Ohio. High temperatures in the 70s. We drop into the 50s and 60s tonight. Humidity level slowly trending down. A cooler air mass builds in behind the front. We are also monitoring an upper level low north of Lake Huron today. This system tracks just to the east of us tomorrow. It will be a breezy and cool day. Afternoon temperatures only around 70 degrees for many. Mostly cloudy sky with some showers and thunderstorms. It will be cool enough for some lake enhancement. Potential for waterspouts over Lake Erie as well. Temperatures drop into the 50s away from the lakeshore Friday night. A comfortable Saturday with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures in the 70s. Warming takes place into the 4th of July.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

