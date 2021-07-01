2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio BMV: Extension to renew your ID, driver license, vehicle registration ends July 1

By Avery Williams, Sia Nyorkor and Nicole Meyer
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A warning for Ohio drivers: Check the expiration date on your driver’s license, identification card, and vehicle registration.

Wednesday, lines were long at various BMV locations throughout Northeast Ohio.

Starting July 2, you could be issued a citation or ticket for driving with expired documents.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill during the pandemic that extended the expiration dates of driver licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations.

Expired documents are not valid past July 1, according to the bill and Ohio BMV website.

You can still renew your documents on July 1.

This applies for items that expired after March 9, 2020, but before April 1, 2021.

Click here to find your closest BMV location. You can renew your vehicle registration online through OPlates.

Customers can now reserve a spot in line before arriving to an Ohio BMV location

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Side-by-side pothole and sinkhole stops drivers in their tracks in South Collinwood
Side-by-side pothole and sinkhole stops drivers in their tracks in South Collinwood
2 killed, 1 injured in high-speed crash in Maple Heights
2 killed, 1 injured in high-speed crash in Maple Heights
Dead Man’s Curve reopens after rollover semi crash
Dead Man’s Curve reopens after rollover semi crash
This is a generic photo of a set of train tracks. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Railcar slips track in Sugarcreek township, causes road closure