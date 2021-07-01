2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ravenna man arrested after large drug bust at his home

38-year-old Ravenna man arrested.
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Portage County Drug Task Force officers, Portage County Sheriff deputies and Ravenna police officers arrested a 38-year-old man with a large amount of drugs after executing a search warrant at his Ravenna home.

Large drug bust at a home on Gill Street in Ravenna.
Portage County Sheriff Ralph Spidalieri said the task force and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) had been investigating Bruce Clifford Jr. for illegally selling marijuana.

Spidalieri said law enforcement officers executed the search warrant at Clifford’s Gill Street home on June 30.

Ravenna man arrested on June 30, 2021 after a raid at his home.
According to Spidalieri, officers seized:

  • 263 THC vape cartridges
  • Approximately 4 pounds of THC gummies
  • 1lb of raw marijuana
  • Approximately 350 grams of THC wax “shatter”
  • Multiple unit doses of LSD
  • Approximately 35 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
  • Items commonly used in the packaging/distribution of controlled substances and cash

