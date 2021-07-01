2 Strong 4 Bullies
Red Cross experiences severe blood shortage for July

Giving incentives to get donors through the doors
The Red Cross will give out hats at places like its Parma Blood Donation Center to get donors...
The Red Cross will give out hats at places like its Parma Blood Donation Center to get donors back through the doors(Vic Gideon)
By Vic Gideon
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Blood donations go down in the summer with people on vacation and schools out with demand going up.

But this year is worse.

“The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage,” said Jim McIntyre, of the American Red Cross, Northern Ohio Region.

The blood supply has been affected by the last 14 months.

“We’re emerging from the pandemic, restrictions are lifting, people are traveling, and for people who deferred an elective surgery during COVID, now they’re coming back to have those surgeries,” said McIntyre.

Type O blood and platelets are in greatest demand.

Andy Evridge came to the Parma Blood Donation Center to donate platelets like he’s done in the past

“I guess you could say it’s kind of a feel-good thing, but it’s helping our greater community too and that’s the most important thing,” he said.

Regular donors, like Leo Lampeter, returned after taking a break for COVID.

“I didn’t think of giving blood during that time,” Lampeter said.

To re-energize people to donate blood, the Red Cross will give away a Red Cross hat through July 6 and $10 Amazon gift cards later in the month.

