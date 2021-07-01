Twinsburg firefighters, city worker rescue feral cat from sewer
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - A feral cat was rescued from a storm water system in the Meadowood subdivision Wednesday evening.
Twinsburg firefighters said residents called for help after the cat was making a lot of noise inside the sewer on Sandalwood Drive.
Firefighters used hand tools and jaws to remove the grate and then used high-tech cameras to locate the kitty.
Ed Coschia, Twinsburg Sewer Maintenance Coordinator, used the camera system to nudge the kitty into a fishing net.
The cat has now been taken to a no kill shelter in Akron.
