Twinsburg firefighters, city worker rescue feral cat from sewer

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - A feral cat was rescued from a storm water system in the Meadowood subdivision Wednesday evening.

Twinsburg firefighters said residents called for help after the cat was making a lot of noise inside the sewer on Sandalwood Drive.

Twinsburg Fire staff, including Lt, Marcus Ketner and fire/medics Matt Hayes, Brent Boyko and Derrick Kulcsar ((Source: Twinsburg fire))

Firefighters used hand tools and jaws to remove the grate and then used high-tech cameras to locate the kitty.

Fire/medics Derrick Kulcsar, Brent Boyko and Matt Hayes ((Source: Twinsburg fire))

Ed Coschia, Twinsburg Sewer Maintenance Coordinator, used the camera system to nudge the kitty into a fishing net.

Ed Coschia, City of Twinsburg Sewer Maintenance Coordinator ((Source: Twinsburg fire))

The cat has now been taken to a no kill shelter in Akron.

