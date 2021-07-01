Two Macedonia men accused of shooting at police caught on body camera trying to evade officers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Caught on police body camera, Cleveland Police in pursuit of two suspects accused of firing a gun from an SUV, shooting in the direction of officers who were outside of their cruisers on a traffic stop.

The crime happened back on June 6th at E. 65th and Bessemer Avenue in Cleveland.

You can hear at least three gunshots on the bodycam video. That’s when the two patrol officers jumped in their vehicle and pursued the green Mercury Mariner.

Two men believed to be under the influence of drugs, according to the police report, were inside the vehicle. Paul Joseph Gates, 25, of Macedonia, was the driver of the SUV, Austin John Gates, 24, also of Macedonia, was the passenger in the vehicle.

As officers chased the suspect vehicle, one officer tells dispatchers, “We just had a vehicle on that traffic stop that started shooting. We’re behind it right now, coming up on Bessemer.” The dispatcher asks, “They were shooting at you?” The officer responds, saying, “Unsure, man. They shot four times.”

Police chased the vehicle through the city for several miles at speeds of up to 80 miles per hour at one point. A short time police alert dispatch that the SUV has crashed, the bodycam showing the vehicle on its side.

As officers yell for the suspects to show their hands, Paul Gates, who was driving, takes off running but is caught just feet away and handcuffed on the ground. Austin Gates is literally stuck in the SUV, his hands up and his head and shoulders sticking out of the car, “I didn’t do nothing. I ain’t got no warrants, I ain’t done nothing. I told him not to run, man.”

Officers order Austin Gates to get out of the vehicle, but he says his leg is hurt, and he can’t get out. Police proceeded to read him his rights anyway.

As both men from Macedonia are arrested, officers recovered a magazine with a high number of live rounds inside the SUV. A shell casing was found near the scene where shots were fired, and a 9-millimeter gun was recovered on the passenger side of the overturned vehicle.

It’s unclear why the two men fired at the police and why they gave chase. The case was bound over to the Cuyahoga County grand jury.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.