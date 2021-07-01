2 Strong 4 Bullies
US Marshals find missing girls, 12 and 14, in Cleveland

US Marshals (File photo)
US Marshals (File photo)((Source: US Marshals))
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service recently found two missing girls.

A 12-year-old girl and 14-year-old girl were recovered in Cleveland with the help of local police, according to press release.

The 12-year-old girl was missing for around 30 days, the release said. She was found Tuesday.

The 14-year-old girl, Jasmine Guzowski, was missing since June 26. She was found Wednesday.

RELATED: Parma police: Missing 14-year-old girl found in Cleveland

The U.S. Marshals Service has helped find 35 missing or endangered children in Northern Ohio since the conclusion of Operation Safety Net, according to the release.

RELATED: Operation Safety Net aims to rescue 200 missing Northeast Ohio children

“The importance of locating and recovering these children can’t be understated. Helping them return to a safe environment is paramount. The excellent and dedicated work of our deputies and local partners continues to make a difference for these children and our community,” a spokesperson wrote in a press release.

