11-year-old girl dies following drowning incident at Wallace Lake Monday evening

By Julia Bingel, Kelly Kennedy and Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner that Lily Lozitsky has died following the drowning incident at Wallace Lake earlier this week.

A 37-year-old Parma dad and his 10-year-old son also died while swimming in a non-designated swim area at Wallace Lake Park in Berea Monday evening.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Veniamin Lozitsky and his son Luke.

Those that knew the family told 19 News the father went by ‘Benjamin.’

The 11-year-old girl was also pulled from the water and taken to the hospital.

According to family members she was on life support at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Cleveland Metroparks Police Chief Katherine Dolan said Veniamin was fishing with his six children when they tried to swim.

“There are these kids at the side of the road they said their dad and their brother, and their sister are underwater, and they’ve been standing there for two minutes and no one’s coming up,” a woman told a 911 dispatcher.

The 911 call was made moments after the father and his two kids vanished underwater.

“And there’s four kids here freaking out,” the woman said. “Oh sh**! I think I think there’s a problem for real!”

Dolan said four of the children were able to get out of the water by themselves, but the father, the daughter, and the son went under the water around 6 p.m.

Cleveland Metroparks Police and Berea Police removed the girl from the water at approximately 6:55 p.m., according to Dolan.

Her brother and father were removed from the water at approximately 7:20 p.m., she said.

A Cleveland Metroparks representative said the water at Wallace Lake is generally calm but the area where this incident occurred is not in the designated swim area and is towards the southern portion of the lake, obscured from view by tree cover, and has varying and unpredictable lake depths.

“Our thoughts are with the family of this tragic incident,” said the Cleveland Metroparks, who continues to handle the investigation.

This is the first drowning incident on record at Wallace Lake.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

