7-year-old boy hit while riding bike in Erie County

A 7-year-old boy was hit while riding a bike Thursday in Erie County, OSHP said.
A 7-year-old boy was hit while riding a bike Thursday in Erie County, OSHP said.(WCAX)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - A 7-year-old boy was hit while riding a bike Thursday in Erie County, OSHP said.

The boy was life-flighted to MetroHealth, and the highway patrol did not provide his condition at the time of transfer.

The collision happened around 7:45 p.m. on US 6 in Vermilion.

He was struck by a 17-year-old from Fairview Park, according to a news release.

The boy was riding a bike in the westbound shoulder of US 6 while his babysitter walked behind him, OSHP said.

The crash happened when the boy rode his bike into the westbound lane, OSHP wrote in a press release.

The teen attempted to swerve but was unable to avoid the collision, according to the release.

The teen was not injured, according to a release.

The highway patrol continues to investigate.

