Akron hotel clerk charged in connection to human trafficking operation

Cody Allen Vanderwyst
Cody Allen Vanderwyst(Source: Ohio At)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Friday that a Summit County hotel clerk has been charged with promoting prostitution, a fourth-degree felony.

The investigation, which was a collaboration between the attorney general’s office, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, and Summit County Human Trafficking Task Force, revealed that Cody Allen Vanderwhyst was allegedly promoting prostitution.

“This hotel clerk must have thought he had the ultimate setup to traffic women,” Yost said. “But providing this kind of room ‘service’ will get you an upgraded room, upgraded security, that is, in jail.”

Investigators did not reveal which hotel Vanderwhyst worked at.

Five human trafficking victims were discovered during the investigation into the 28-year-old Akron man’s alleged actions. All five were referred to social service organizations for medical treatment and other resources.

An additional individual, who was not identified by the attorney general’s office, was charged with soliciting.

