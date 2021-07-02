Camera system tied to criminal database helps Mentor Police fight crime

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The cameras are barely noticeable, even if you are looking for them, and are placed strategically around the city of Mentor, peering out ready to pick out criminals who may be driving the streets of this East Side suburb.

After a two-month trial with Flock Safety, Mentor Police have entered a lease agreement with the company, according to Mentor Police Captain Robert Valley, and that agreement appears to have already paid off in a significant number of arrests.

“The flock camera system is really like a bunch of extra eyes, that are out there telling our officers, ‘You need to go over here, there’s a problem,’” Valley said.

Valley said the system has helped officers, in just the last month or so, make 33 arrests and recover 13 vehicles that were stolen.

In Mentor, Flock has 15 cameras set up and all of them are tied into the National Crime Information Center, NCIC, which is a law enforcement database that tracks warrants and stolen vehicles.

The cameras are monitoring license plate numbers and the car makes and models, that are instantly run through the NCIC database.

Mentor Police are notified immediately of a vehicle’s location when there is a match, allowing officers to find the suspects and make an arrest.

“The second they come in the city we’re looking for them and very likely stopping them before they commit other crimes in our city,” Valley said.

Valley said that he understands the concern some may have regarding the intrusion of more cameras in the community but added the cameras do not store information and can not be used to track people in that way.

The cameras however can be used in real-time crimes in progress specifically when police have a vehicle description that can be plugged into the system that will then help police locate the vehicle if it happens to drive by one of the cameras.

