Canton police arrest suspect during months-long investigation into killing of 60-year-old man

(Storyblocks)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said a man is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation involving a 60-year-old victim.

According to the police department, 50-year-old Michael Wells, of 3rd Street NE, was booked at the Stark County Jail without incident after the prosecutor’s office issued an arrest warrant for murder.

Detectives started the homicide investigation on April 27 after police responded to a Cleveland Ave SW apartment for reports of an unconscious man.

The man, later identified as 60-year-old Jeffrey Loftus, was found with fatal injuries to his head and body.

Wells was identified as a suspect and he was arrested on July 1.

Well’ bail has been set at $500,000.

Police said the homicide investigation is still ongoing.

