CDC warns of listeria outbreak linked to chicken

If you make any cold dishes with precooked chicken this holiday weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends reheating the chicken before using it.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you make any cold dishes with precooked chicken this holiday weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends reheating the chicken before using it.

The advisory is due to a listeria outbreak being investigated by the agency’s Food and Safety Division.

So far, three people have gotten sick in two states, and one of those people died. More people could have been affected.

The outbreak is linked to precooked chicken and all the people involved ate foods served at a long-term care facility or hospital.

People at higher risk for listeria infection are pregnant women, babies, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

The CDC advises avoiding cold dishes made with precooked chicken, such as deli chicken salad and salads with chicken found in a deli or store’s refrigerated section.

Symptoms of listeria include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

