City Dogs Cleveland has joyful reunion between dog and owner

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City Dogs Cleveland had a joyful reunion between a dog and her owner.

The dog was picked up by Animal Care and Control Officers and ended up at the kennel.

The kennel called her Alesha but later learned the dog’s name is Diana.

Her owner was out of town when she got loose and went missing.

Diana’s owner picked her up after she arrived home and realized what happened.

City Dogs Cleveland said that Diana left with a microchip which is standard procedure for all adopted and reclaimed dogs.

