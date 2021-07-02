2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City Dogs Cleveland has joyful reunion between dog and owner

City Dogs Cleveland had a joyful reunion.
City Dogs Cleveland had a joyful reunion.(City Dogs Cleveland)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City Dogs Cleveland had a joyful reunion between a dog and her owner.

The dog was picked up by Animal Care and Control Officers and ended up at the kennel.

The kennel called her Alesha but later learned the dog’s name is Diana.

Her owner was out of town when she got loose and went missing.

Diana’s owner picked her up after she arrived home and realized what happened.

City Dogs Cleveland said that Diana left with a microchip which is standard procedure for all adopted and reclaimed dogs.

Reunited and it feels so good! While her owner was out of town, Diana (who we had been calling Alesha) got loose and...

Posted by City Dogs Cleveland on Monday, June 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
11-year-old girl dies following drowning incident at Wallace Lake Monday evening
Cleveland's Light Up the Lake Fireworks big, bold, and back
Cleveland’s Light Up the Lake fireworks display returns in 2021 after going dark for 2020
(Source: Tunnel to Towers Foundation)
Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off the mortgages for 2 fallen Ohio officers
Willie Nelson the mini therapy horse visited the Akron Children's Hospital
Miniature horse visits Akron Children’s Hospital