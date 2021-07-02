2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleanup begins on overgrown lot next to concerned Cleveland resident

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tommie Gideons Jr. can now breathe a deep sigh of relief, as workers finally begin to clean an overgrown lot next to his home in the Fairfax neighborhood.

“It’s a whole lot better, smells better,” he said.

Gideons called the 19 Troubleshooter tipline last month and showed 19 News the unused property on E. 81st St.

The area was full of trash, rodents, and overgrown plants. Shortly after the first story, councilman Blaine Griffin visited the site and pledged to help Gideons.

“You’re only complaining about what you deserve,” Griffin said.

19 News visited the site Friday.

Now, the center ditch in the lot has been cleared, practically all grass and small shrubs have been cut, and the trash has been cleared out.

“You don’t see the rodents running around or the garbage smell,” Gideons explained.

The long-time resident says the job is not finished; he wants a tree growing on the lot to be trimmed away from his home.

“It’s leaning against the fire escape. It’s a fire hazard and it’s very dangerous,” he said.

Councilman Griffin explained the responsibility for the tree will fall on the current owner of the private lot.

Gideons has a message for this person: don’t take too long before a possible accident.

“I don’t like to take someone to court just to get things done,” he said.

After all of the changes to the lot so far, Gideons isn’t looking back: “No! I won’t miss this.”

