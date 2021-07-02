Cleveland Cooks: Pass the Love meal kits for CMSD families

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Cooks is back on Cleveland 19 with a visit to Garrett Morgan School of Leadership & Innovation, part of Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

To help fight food insecurity, families from the district were able to participate in the Pass the Love with Waffles + Mochi program, part of the Partnership for a Healthier America.

Parents signed up to pick up meal kits with all the ingredients to prepare three different plant-based meals to feed a family of four.

Love the location and mission of today’s #CleCooks shoot. Worked with the CMSD Executive Chef to make a dish with the... Posted by Jen Picciano on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

CMSD Executive Chef Tim Wright showed me how to make a sesame coconut noodle salad.

INGREDIENTS

½ can coconut milk (14 oz)

⅓ cup tahini paste

4 Tbsp of low sodium soy sauce

8 oz dry noodles

1 carrot, shredded

2 scallions (green and white parts)

2 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds

PREP COCONUT TAHINI SAUCE

In a large bowl big enough to fit the cooked noodles, combine coconut milk, tahini paste and soy sauce using a whisk or fork stir until smooth and light brown in color. Set aside.

BOIL NOODLES

Bring a medium to large pot of water to boil. Once boiling, add the noodles, and give them a quick stir to make sure they are all submerged.

Bring the water back up to a boil, and cook for the time prescribed on your noodle package, approximately 5-8 minute

Meanwhile, have a colander or strainer ready in your sink.

Pull out one noodle from the pot to check for doneness. Noodles should not be al dente, they should be fully cooked. When the noodles are done, pour the entire pot into the colander, draining the cooking liquid and immediately rinse noodles with cold water to prevent them from sticking together.

ASSEMBLE COCONUT NOODLES

Drain the rinsed noodles well and add to the large bowl with coconut tahini sauce

To shred the carrot, wash first, then either use a grater, food processor with a grater attachment or a sharp knife to cut into thin strips. Slice the scallions.

Add carrots and most of the chopped scallions and toasted sesame seeds to the noodles and carefully mix all ingredients together. Use a pair of chopsticks, fork or tongs to stir the noodles back and forth, allowing the sauce and ingredients to meld without breaking the noodles.

Plate the prepared noodles, and garnish with the reserved chopped scallions and toasted sesame seeds.

