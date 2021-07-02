2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Cooks: Pass the Love meal kits for CMSD families

By Jen Picciano
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Cooks is back on Cleveland 19 with a visit to Garrett Morgan School of Leadership & Innovation, part of Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

To help fight food insecurity, families from the district were able to participate in the Pass the Love with Waffles + Mochi program, part of the Partnership for a Healthier America.

Parents signed up to pick up meal kits with all the ingredients to prepare three different plant-based meals to feed a family of four.

Love the location and mission of today’s #CleCooks shoot. Worked with the CMSD Executive Chef to make a dish with the...

Posted by Jen Picciano on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

CMSD Executive Chef Tim Wright showed me how to make a sesame coconut noodle salad.

INGREDIENTS

  • ½ can coconut milk (14 oz)
  • ⅓ cup tahini paste
  • 4 Tbsp of low sodium soy sauce
  • 8 oz dry noodles
  • 1 carrot, shredded
  • 2 scallions (green and white parts)
  • 2 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds

PREP COCONUT TAHINI SAUCE

In a large bowl big enough to fit the cooked noodles, combine coconut milk, tahini paste and soy sauce using a whisk or fork stir until smooth and light brown in color. Set aside.

BOIL NOODLES

Bring a medium to large pot of water to boil. Once boiling, add the noodles, and give them a quick stir to make sure they are all submerged.

Bring the water back up to a boil, and cook for the time prescribed on your noodle package, approximately 5-8 minute

Meanwhile, have a colander or strainer ready in your sink.

Pull out one noodle from the pot to check for doneness. Noodles should not be al dente, they should be fully cooked. When the noodles are done, pour the entire pot into the colander, draining the cooking liquid and immediately rinse noodles with cold water to prevent them from sticking together.

ASSEMBLE COCONUT NOODLES

Drain the rinsed noodles well and add to the large bowl with coconut tahini sauce

To shred the carrot, wash first, then either use a grater, food processor with a grater attachment or a sharp knife to cut into thin strips. Slice the scallions.

Add carrots and most of the chopped scallions and toasted sesame seeds to the noodles and carefully mix all ingredients together. Use a pair of chopsticks, fork or tongs to stir the noodles back and forth, allowing the sauce and ingredients to meld without breaking the noodles.

Plate the prepared noodles, and garnish with the reserved chopped scallions and toasted sesame seeds.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

GF Default - June 30 declared Arthur Treacher’s Day in Cuyahoga Falls
June 30 declared Arthur Treacher’s Day in Cuyahoga Falls
Spotted Owl in Tremont stays closed for the summer, opens outdoor sister location, Twin Palms
Spotted Owl in Tremont stays closed for the summer, opens outdoor sister location, Twin Palms
Tri-C opens food pantry at Metro campus
Tri-C opens food pantry at Metro campus
Spicy Thai Cicada Pie
Ohio restaurant experiments with cicada-topped pizza (photos)