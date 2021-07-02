2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland’s Light Up the Lake fireworks display returns in 2021 after going dark for 2020

Fireworks shortage won’t affect downtown display
Cleveland's Light Up the Lake Fireworks big, bold, and back
By Vic Gideon
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “We are going to have the same big display when we light up the lake,” said Michael Deemer, president and CEO of the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, who put on the Light Up the Lake with the city of Cleveland.

Coronavirus shut down the July 4 event last year. This year, it’s back to normal.

“We’re coming together and we’re having a big celebration on the Fourth of July that we weren’t able to do a year ago,” said Deemer. “Really, the public health restrictions, the mask requirements are not in place, distancing requirements are not in place, so people are really free to gather and watch however they feel comfortable.”

Deemer said the fireworks shortage around the country won’t effect Light Up the Lake, set to begin at dusk at the mouth of the Cuyahoga River. And he says the East Bank and West Bank of the Flats, Voinovich Park, the Port of Cleveland, and really anywhere downtown will provide a good vantage point for the fireworks.

“Downtowns thrive on people and energy, and we didn’t have a lot of people and we didn’t have as much energy over the past year,” according to Deemer. “So to be able to hold this Light Up the Lake Fireworks celebration, to be able to get together again on the Fourth of July, bring people together as a community, it’s a big deal for downtown Cleveland and we think a big deal for the entire region.”

If you can’t make it downtown, our sister station CW43 will air the fireworks live during its 10 p.m. news.

