AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron fire investigators are looking to identify a suspect who has been seen in relation to multiple home fires within the Kenmore area.

The suspect has been seen with a newer model black Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information should contact Akron Fire Investigative Bureau at 330-375-2214.

