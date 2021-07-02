2 Strong 4 Bullies
GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases Capitol riot tunnel standoff video

By CNN
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Department of Justice released bodycamera videos Thursday from the assault on the Capitol Hill tunnel recorded during the January 6, 2021 riot.

The videos, which have graphic visuals and languages, were released after CNN and other media outlets sued prosecutors to gain access.

This particular footage was released as part of the evidence collected against Federico Klein, a former state department employee.

The Trump political appointee has pleaded not guilty to an eight-count indictment for allegedly assaulting police officers with a stolen riot shield.

Klein can be seen briefly in the video

Capitol police officers, some who were bleeding, are repeatedly heard pleading with rioters to let go of the door and leave the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

