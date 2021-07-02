Heavy rain causes partial road collapse, leading to massive hole near Canton

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Heavy rain has been blamed for a partial road collapse beside a construction zone in Plain Township, just north of Canton.

A township trustee posted pictures of the giant hole on social media, suggesting the cause was weather-related.

FYI: Plain Township, Stark Cty



Hills & Dales Rd 400’ W of Fulton Dr. closed July 1st until further notice due to a road collapse from the storms. Re-route on Fulton Dr. pic.twitter.com/hDtcg3rgih — Brook Harless (@brook_harless) July 2, 2021

A Stark County spokesperson told 19 News that as crews were working on a new drainage system, an old pipe became inundated with water during a storm on Wednesday.

He said as water filled the pipe, the new backfill was blown out, causing the surrounding ground to cave in.

The new system is designed to hold and pass greater volumes of water.

No injuries were reported.

Crews have been working on the replacement project, while closing a brief stretch of State Route 687.

Surrounding businesses remain open.

“From one end of the plaza to the other, we’re open,” reiterated Mark Gabriele, who owns Gabe’s Meat and Deli.

He and several other business owners told 19 News that the project has led to frustration.

“It was supposed to be done at the end of the week but now we’re being told it might be another month,” Gabriele said.

No official timetable was provided.

