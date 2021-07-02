2 Strong 4 Bullies
Here are a few things to know before hitting Ohio’s roads this Fourth of July weekend

19 First Alert Traffic
By Aria Janel
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The American Automobile Association expects record numbers when it came to drivers hitting the roads for the Fourth of July this holiday weekend.

Experts suggested numbers could surpass pre-pandemic numbers.

“We’re looking at huge numbers of travelers this Independence Day, people really wanting to get back out there and travel again,” said Kimberly Schwind, of AAA.

AAA predicted more than a half-million more Ohioans will be navigating the roads than they did on Memorial Day, despite the rise in gas prices, hotels, and rental cars.

“A lot of people haven’t taken a road trip in over a year, so it’s really important that when you’re packing everything in the car. Also, check the oil and the tires,” said Schwind.

Construction could also cause delays.

“We’re working to remove as many barrels and open as many lanes as we can, but that’s not possible for every location” said ODOT representative Matt Bruning.

Airports were also expected to get quite busy.

”We’re expecting air travel numbers to be up 90% of where they were before the pandemic,” said Schwind.

Holiday weekends are far from celebrations for the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers will be out in full force to keep all of us safe.

“Last year’s Fourth of July holiday, we saw 24 fatal crashes and 25 people were killed” said Sgt. Matthew Dennis. “Seventeen of those crashes involved alcohol and, or drug impairment.”

