Lakewood woman pleads guilty to driving drunk, hitting 2 construction workers

Sabra Tolliver (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood woman has pleaded guilty to hitting two construction workers on I-71 in Brook Park, killing one of them.

Sabra Tolliver was driving drunk when she crashed into the workers on Oct. 9, 2019.

Both men worked for TraffTech and were doing pavement work on the interstate.

Rafael Solis, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The construction worker was struck and killed on I-71 in Brook Park.
The construction worker was struck and killed on I-71 in Brook Park.(173308153001102 | (Source: Facebook))

The second worker, Brandon Hruska, suffered a broken arm, a broken leg and underwent surgery for a broken eye socket.

After the accident, Tolliver fled the scene and another construction worker followed her to the Chioptle off the Bagley Road Exit.

Tolliver was arrested in the restaurant parking lot.

She pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, OVI and not stopping after an accident.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Daniel Gaul will sentence Tolliver on July 21.

