2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man using Molotov cocktails to set Akron homes on fire, investigators asking for people to help locate suspect

Akron Fire Department searching for this man who they believe is responsible for a series of...
Akron Fire Department searching for this man who they believe is responsible for a series of home fires.(Akron Fire Department)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man has been using Molotov cocktails to set fire to homes multiple times in the Kenmore area.

The damage so severe, it’s displaced people from their homes and cost thousands of dollars of damage.

It’s no coincidence, fire investigators believe these fires are all related.

“It’s terrifying. So far we’ve been given very little information. We’ve spoken with the individuals who live at these homes. It seems like it’s one family that’s been specifically targeted,” said Lt. Serjie Lash with Akron Fire Department.

All the incidents happened in June, but investigators in Akron fear this man will strike again, and won’t stop until he injures someone.

The Mcclung’s live next door to one of the targeted homes. They have lived here for years. They say this area is safe.

“Well, we will keep an eye out for everything now. Last time it was in the back, now this time it was in the front of their house so it just makes you wonder what’s going on,” said Joe Ann Mcclung/

Fire investigators want people to look out for a black Ford Explorer. Witnesses say they’ve seen the suspect racing away in that kind of car.

Akron Fire Investigators are asking that if anyone has any information to give them a call. Until the arsonist is off the street, residents here say they’re on edge hoping their home is not his intended target.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Heating up for the holiday weekend
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 185 new COVID-19 cases; additional 35 deaths added to state’s total
19 First Alert Traffic
Here are a few things to know before hitting Ohio’s roads this Fourth of July weekend
Cody Allen Vanderwyst
Akron hotel clerk charged in connection to human trafficking operation