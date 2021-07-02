Man using Molotov cocktails to set Akron homes on fire, investigators asking for people to help locate suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man has been using Molotov cocktails to set fire to homes multiple times in the Kenmore area.

The damage so severe, it’s displaced people from their homes and cost thousands of dollars of damage.

It’s no coincidence, fire investigators believe these fires are all related.

“It’s terrifying. So far we’ve been given very little information. We’ve spoken with the individuals who live at these homes. It seems like it’s one family that’s been specifically targeted,” said Lt. Serjie Lash with Akron Fire Department.

All the incidents happened in June, but investigators in Akron fear this man will strike again, and won’t stop until he injures someone.

The Mcclung’s live next door to one of the targeted homes. They have lived here for years. They say this area is safe.

“Well, we will keep an eye out for everything now. Last time it was in the back, now this time it was in the front of their house so it just makes you wonder what’s going on,” said Joe Ann Mcclung/

Fire investigators want people to look out for a black Ford Explorer. Witnesses say they’ve seen the suspect racing away in that kind of car.

Akron Fire Investigators are asking that if anyone has any information to give them a call. Until the arsonist is off the street, residents here say they’re on edge hoping their home is not his intended target.

