Cleveland mayoral candidates participate in Latino-focused forum

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor’s office hopefuls visited the Spanish American Committee on Thursday for a “Conversation with Candidates” aimed at discussing Latino topics.

Ramonita Vargas with the committee says it is time for more politicians to interact with the Hispanic community: “I think that it’s time for people to listen, to what we have to say.”

Today’s lineup featured 7 mayoral candidates: Kevin Kelley, Zach Reed, Basheer Jones, Justin Bibb, Sandra Williams, Dennis Kucinich, and Ross DiBello. Mike Gibbons and Bernie Moreno, two Senate candidates, also participated.

Vargas says the committee has never welcomed so many political candidates for one event and hopes they can continue to discuss issues that affect Hispanics the most.

“I think that there’s not enough opportunities in our community,” she said.

Bibb expressed communities of color should be working together to solve similar challenges: “A new political power-sharing between black Clevelanders and our Latino Clevelanders.”

Gibbons, on the contrary, said he does not seek to change much of the nation’s current social dynamic. “The most lucky Hispanic, the most lucky Black person, Irish, German, lives right here in the United States,” he explained.

Candidates also detailed how they will look to support the Hispanic community.

Jones expressed his concern over institutional racism and redlining, and how addressing these inequalities will help the city grow fairly.

“There are some people who are benefiting from the oppression of some people,” he said.

Moreno took a different approach and said the legislature should step aside altogether and allow private businesses to take the lead.

“The government is not going to solve your problems, I’m sorry, it’s not,” he said.

As candidates continue to share their plans for the city, Gus Hoyas, also with the Spanish American Committee, hopes their community can continue to be a part of it.

“We know they’ll represent all Clevelanders,” he said, “but we also need to make sure that they address our agenda.”

