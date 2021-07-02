Medical examiner identifies man who was found shot to death in car on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that took place late Thursday night on the city’s East side.

According to Cleveland police, officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 11:30 p.m. on Woodland Avenue near East 110th Street.

Investigators found a victim in the driver’s seat of a 2019 Kia suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 46-year-old Joseph Hanna, of Cleveland.

Suspect information is not available at this time.

