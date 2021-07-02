Medina police ask for help identifying sexual assault suspect
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a sexual assault suspect.
Police shared this photo of the suspect on Facebook.
According to Medina police, the pictured man is a suspect in two sexual assault cases. The sexual assaults happened on Thursday night, police wrote in the post.
Contact Medina police at 330-725-7777 if you recognize this man.
Police ask that you do not approach or alert the man if you see him.
