Medina police ask for help identifying sexual assault suspect

Do you know this man? Medina police ask for help identifying sexual assault suspect
(Source: Medina Police Department via Facebook)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a sexual assault suspect.

Police shared this photo of the suspect on Facebook.

Do you know this man? Medina police ask for help identifying sexual assault suspect
Do you know this man? Medina police ask for help identifying sexual assault suspect(Source: Medina Police Department via Facebook)

According to Medina police, the pictured man is a suspect in two sexual assault cases. The sexual assaults happened on Thursday night, police wrote in the post.

Contact Medina police at 330-725-7777 if you recognize this man.

Police ask that you do not approach or alert the man if you see him.

