MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a sexual assault suspect.

Police shared this photo of the suspect on Facebook.

Do you know this man? Medina police ask for help identifying sexual assault suspect (Source: Medina Police Department via Facebook)

According to Medina police, the pictured man is a suspect in two sexual assault cases. The sexual assaults happened on Thursday night, police wrote in the post.

Contact Medina police at 330-725-7777 if you recognize this man.

Police ask that you do not approach or alert the man if you see him.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.