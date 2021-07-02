2 Strong 4 Bullies
Medina Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting 2 teens and a woman in Medina County.

Rodney Church
Rodney Church(Medina Police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a sexual assault suspect wanted for groping two teenage girls and one woman.

Medina Police Dispatch received a call around 2:15 pm from a person saying they saw a man matching the suspect’s description in the area of Public Square, according to a Medina Police media release.

Officers responded immediately to the area saw the suspect, and arrested 27-year-old Rodney Church of Caldwell, Ohio.

In the press release, police said Church was still wearing the hat he had on during the assaults. He was transported to Medina Police Department.

Church will be charged with one count of felony gross sexual imposition. Additional charges are expected pending a Grand Jury hearing.

The first incident happened Tuesday in Medina Township. Police said Church groped a young woman at Walmart.

The second and third incidents happened back-to-back.

A 16-year-old girl was inside Target when he groped her, police said. It was around 6 p.m. Thursday.

The last assault happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of E. Smith Road, according to police.

Police said Church groped a 28-year-old woman in broad daylight while she was walking down the street.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

