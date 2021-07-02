Northeast Ohio weather: Heating up for the holiday weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a very (early) Fall-like Friday, temperatures will be warming up for the weekend.

Saturday will be the coolest day of the weekend, with highs in the mid 70s.

We’ll be a bit more seasonable on Sunday, as highs will be climbing into the low 80s.

By Monday, temperatures will rise up to 90 degrees.

Humidity will be climbing through the weekend, too.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon.

