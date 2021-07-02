Northeast Ohio Weather: Cool and unsettled today; heat returns Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A chilly air mass is in place today. Upper level low pressure just to the east of Cleveland. We are only around 70 degrees for a high. A breezy north wind will make for choppy conditions on Lake Erie. Showers and storms in the area. The best risk of rain in the afternoon and east of Cleveland. Lake enhanced moisture will contribute to this. The potential for a waterspout as well. The risk of rain diminishes this evening. Many temperatures drop into the 50s away from the lakeshore. It’s a comfortable day tomorrow. Partly cloudy with a high in the 70s. A weak disturbance could kick off an isolated shower Saturday night. Independence Day will be milder. 80 to 85 degrees in the afternoon. Isolated afternoon showers and storms along a warm front. Warmer air continues to build in Monday. High temperatures well in the 80s to around 90 degrees. Humid weather returns Monday too.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.