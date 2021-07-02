Reward offered for help capturing Ashtabula County arson suspect

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A vacant home in North Kingsville has been set on fire twice in the past year and now the Ohio State Fire Marshal is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The first fire at the home in the 7200 block of Harmon Street happened on June 1, 2020 and the most recent happened around 1 a.m. on June 28.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

North Kingsville firefighters and the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 1-800-589-2728.

