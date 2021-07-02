2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sherwin Williams hopes to build 36-story headquarters in downtown Cleveland

Proposed Sherwin-Williams headquarter location
Proposed Sherwin-Williams headquarter location(Source: Sherwin-Williams)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sherwin Williams is painting a picture of what to expect at their brand new headquarters in downtown Cleveland.

The company submitted a design package to the city of Cleveland Thursday.

Sherwin Williams hopes to build a 36-story tower at the corner of Superior Avenue and W. 3rd Street, according to plans posted on their website. If approved, it would be the 5th tallest building in Cleveland.

The plan also includes a new garage with 920 parking spots. It’s estimated their headquarters will clock in at 1,000,000 sq. feet.

Click here to view the design package (photos)

Before the plans are finalized, they must be reviewed. Three public meetings on the project will happen this year, according to a news release from the city of Cleveland.

  • Concept presentation: 9 a.m. July 20
  • Schematic presentation: 2 p.m. September 14
  • Final presentation: 2 p.m. November 30

Sherwin Williams could break ground by the end of 2021, with a goal of moving staff into the building by the end of 2024.

