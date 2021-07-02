2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Students in Cleveland Metropolitan Schools get a chance to catch up on studies through summer learning program

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s not easy going to school during a pandemic. Millions of kids around the world know that for a fact.

“For the majority of the last academic year, we were online learning,” said Heather Kama-Starr, assistant principal, Riverside Elementary.

Students in Cleveland Metropolitan Schools are getting a chance to catch up on their studies through CMSD’s first-ever summer learning experience.

“If there is a student who really needs some extra math practices, they’re going to get it in this summer learning experience. If there is a student who needs help with writing, they’re going to get it as well,” said Kama Starr.

Heather Kama-Starr says the learning experience is invaluable because it takes students’ education to a whole new level.

On Friday, some students showed off the STEM projects they’ve been working on for a month.

“It’s all hands-on learning... you’ll see boats floating, hovercrafts they built, sound experiments,” Kama-Starr added.

Kyla Barnes who’s going to the ninth grade created a hovercraft for her project.

She says this summer program has piqued her interest in engineering.

“It has been fun, I like it,” said Barnes.

Kama-Starr added programs like the learning experience are crucial to students’ success.

“Our scholars in CMSD deserve this,” said Kama-Starr. “They deserve all of these opportunities so they can learn and do their best and end up in an amazing career that gives back to the community.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

High-rise condominiums line Lake Erie in Lakewood.
Know your rights: how condo owners can get action for safety problems
Know your rights: how condo owners can get action for safety problems
Know your rights: how condo owners can get action for safety problems
A construction worker stands inside a massive hole after heavy rain caused a partial road...
Heavy rain causes partial road collapse, leading to massive hole near Canton
Mentor Police using cameras connected to crime data base to help take criminals off the streets.
Camera system tied to criminal database helps Mentor Police fight crime
Heavy rain has been blamed for a partial road collapse beside a construction zone in Plain...
Heavy rain causes partial road collapse, leading to massive hole near Canton