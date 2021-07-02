Thieves target Cleveland VFW post for the second time in a year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of a Cleveland VFW are hoping police catch the crooks who stole several items from their post earlier this week.

Louis Butcher, commander of VFW Post 2133 on W. 131st Street on the southwest side of the city, said the thieves hit up the post around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“We have lost some rather expensive equipment,” Butcher told 19 News.

Butcher said two people in a van pulled into the post’s parking lot and used bolt cutters to cut the locks on the gate of their pavilion out back, then proceeded to break into their shed.

Surveillance photos show two people driving onto the property of VFW Post 2133 early Wednesday morning. Members of the post on W. 131st Street on the southwest side of the Cleveland said the thieves stole several of items, including a riding lawnmower. (VFW Post 2133)

He told 19 News the thieves stole several items, including a riding lawn mower, weed whacker, a few gas cans and an eagle statue.

It’s horrible to think this happened to these veterans, only to learn this is the second time thieves have targeted this VFW post in the past year, and third time in the past 5 years. Last year, thieves stole a trailer that was parked on the post’s property.

“We are a good group of people. We try to help each other and improve everybody’s lives that we come in contact with,” Butcher said.

Surveillance photos show just a glimpse of the thieves: one wearing a ball cap and the other wearing a hoodie. But, the good news is that one photo shows the van’s license plate with the last four numbers fairly easy to make out.

Butcher said he hopes that information helps police find the people responsible for the theft.

“I just really don’t think we deserve this, " Butcher said.

If you have any information or recognize the van or anyone in the surveillance photos, you’re asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department.

