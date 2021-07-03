2 Strong 4 Bullies
Homicide investigation underway after police find Lorain man dead in street

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police discovered a 29-year-old man dead in the street Friday night in Lorain.

Police identified the victim as Heriberto Laboy-Sanchez, of Lorain.

His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to a news release.

Laboy-Sanchez was found just before midnight when police were called to the 2300 block of Apple Avenue.

Police did not release additional information.

Contact Lorain police at 440-204-2105 if you have information about this incident.

