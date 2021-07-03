HUD Secretary Fudge visits Akron to promote COVID-19 vaccination

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Marcia Fudge, Secretary of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is visiting Akron on Saturday to promote the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Right now Ohio is number 36 out of 50 in getting the vaccine, and you know who’s getting it the least - people who look like me,” Fudge said.

She was on her home turf as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Month of Action.

On June 2, President Joe Biden announced June would be a “month of action” or “vaccine sprint” with the goal of vaccinating as many Americans as possible, and there’s a real push to encourage minorities to get the shot.

HUD Secretary Fudge joined U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, Ohio Rep. Terrence Upchurch, Highland Hills Mayor Michael L. Booker, and Dr. C. Ronald S. Williams II, Pastor of Mt. Zion Fellowship to tour a vaccine clinic at Mt. Zion Fellowship in Howland Hills.

Secretary Fudge says misinformation about the past including the Tuskegee Syphilis Study has led to mistrust about vaccines, and for the Black community that could cost lives, “Let me tell you what happened at Tuskegee so you can go and tell people the truth. It was not that we were receiving a bad vaccine it’s because they wouldn’t give us one. They injected Black people with Syphilis and would not give them the vaccine. And that’s why they were sick and died. Not because of the vaccine. The vaccine is safe,” Secretary Fudge said.

A Center for Disease Control study found that Blacks are nearly three times more likely to be hospitalized because of COVID-19 than whites, and two times more likely to die from COVID.

Secretary Fudge admits it’s likely the country won’t reach the goal of 70% of adult Americans vaccinated by July 4th. But, she says if more people decide to get the shot, more lives will be saved and that’s what matters, “Black people and young people are dying at bigger rates than any other group of people.”

