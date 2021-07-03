Lebron James Jr. highlights ‘The Battle Showcase’ in Akron

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lebron “Bronny” James Jr. was the highlight of “The Battle Showcase” inside Lebron James Arena at St. Vincent-St. Mary high school where his father, Lebron James, attended.

Bronny James with his first bucket against Midwest Basketball Club at @TheBattleUS inside Lebron James Arena pic.twitter.com/HqdNdCLm3I — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) July 2, 2021

The tournament showcases elite high school AAU teams and tipped off at 3:30 in the afternoon on Friday.

Bronny is featured on the team, “Strive for Greatness”, which was created by his father. Along with the 5-star recruit, Amari Bailey is also on the team. Bailey is committed to UCLA and is considered one of the top prospects in the country.

At St. Vincent-St. Mary’s LeBron James Arena for The Battle AAU showcase. Bronny James warming up with his father before “Strive For Greatness” tips at 7:30 pic.twitter.com/7oHVzW8jDn — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) July 2, 2021

The showcase is being presented by former Cavalier and 3-time NBA Champion Danny Green and will continue throughout the weekend.

