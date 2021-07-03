Lebron James Jr. highlights ‘The Battle Showcase’ in Akron
Bronny took Lebron James Arena with his AAU team ‘Strive for Greatness’
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lebron “Bronny” James Jr. was the highlight of “The Battle Showcase” inside Lebron James Arena at St. Vincent-St. Mary high school where his father, Lebron James, attended.
The tournament showcases elite high school AAU teams and tipped off at 3:30 in the afternoon on Friday.
Bronny is featured on the team, “Strive for Greatness”, which was created by his father. Along with the 5-star recruit, Amari Bailey is also on the team. Bailey is committed to UCLA and is considered one of the top prospects in the country.
The showcase is being presented by former Cavalier and 3-time NBA Champion Danny Green and will continue throughout the weekend.
