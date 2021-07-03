2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man indicted for attack on St. Augustine employee

St. Augustine (Source: WOIO)
St. Augustine (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 50-year-old man who attacked a St. Augustine office manager was indicted this week in Cuyahoga County court.

William Douglas Fields, of Lakewood, faces charges of felonious assault and abduction, court records show.

Doris Everetts, of Cleveland, was inside the church rectory on June 23 when Fields assaulted her, she told 19 News in an interview after the attack.

Everetts, 56, suffered a concussion, cut on her face, jaw fracture and bruises.

She said Fields previously worked for St. Augustine and was working with the church as a Catholic Charities bus driver. She told police she’s known him for 10 years.

Father O’Donnell, the Pastor at St. Augustine, said Fields has a history of threats and violent behavior. He is banned from church property.

Fields will be back in court on July 8 for arraignment.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Police say a hit-and-run suspect is in custody after reportedly striking a child and fleeing...
Suspect in custody after hit-and-run crash injures child, Reminderville police say
Streetsboro police need your help: Camera footage requested after ‘scary crime’
Homicide investigation underway after police find Lorain man dead in street
Homicide investigation underway after police find Lorain man dead in street
19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Gotta love this forecast