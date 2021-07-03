Man indicted for attack on St. Augustine employee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 50-year-old man who attacked a St. Augustine office manager was indicted this week in Cuyahoga County court.

William Douglas Fields, of Lakewood, faces charges of felonious assault and abduction, court records show.

Doris Everetts, of Cleveland, was inside the church rectory on June 23 when Fields assaulted her, she told 19 News in an interview after the attack.

Everetts, 56, suffered a concussion, cut on her face, jaw fracture and bruises.

She said Fields previously worked for St. Augustine and was working with the church as a Catholic Charities bus driver. She told police she’s known him for 10 years.

Father O’Donnell, the Pastor at St. Augustine, said Fields has a history of threats and violent behavior. He is banned from church property.

Fields will be back in court on July 8 for arraignment.

