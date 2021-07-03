Northeast Ohio: Delightful weather is coming your way this holiday weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll celebrate our independence from wet weather throughout our Independence Day weekend!

Open the windows and enjoy another star-spangled night with lows in the mid-60s followed by an Independence Day Sunday that lives up to its name with highs in the mid-80s.

After yet another, almost entirely star-spangled Sunday night with lows in the upper 60s, we’ll be subjected to a hot and humid Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs around 90.

The threat of showers and storms shows up by Tuesday afternoon as highs again soar to around 90.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.