2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio: Delightful weather is coming your way this holiday weekend

We’ll celebrate our independence from wet weather throughout our Independence Day weekend!
We’ll celebrate our independence from wet weather throughout our Independence Day weekend!
By Jon Loufman
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll celebrate our independence from wet weather throughout our Independence Day weekend!

Open the windows and enjoy another star-spangled night with lows in the mid-60s followed by an Independence Day Sunday that lives up to its name with highs in the mid-80s.

After yet another, almost entirely star-spangled Sunday night with lows in the upper 60s, we’ll be subjected to a hot and humid Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs around 90.

The threat of showers and storms shows up by Tuesday afternoon as highs again soar to around 90.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 7/3/2021
19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Gotta love this forecast
19
Northeast Ohio weather: Heating up for the holiday weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Heating up for the holiday weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Heating up for the holiday weekend