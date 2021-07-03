Northeast Ohio weather: Gotta love this forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re on our way into a sun-sational Independence Day weekend!

Today features picture-perfect sunshine and blue skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We can look forward to a star-spangled night with lows in the mid 60s followed by an Independence Day Sunday that lives up to its name with highs in the mid 80s.

After another star-spangled Sunday night with lows in the upper 60s, we’ll be subjected to a hot and humid Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs around 90.

The threat of showers and storms shows up by Tuesday afternoon as highs again soar to around 90.

