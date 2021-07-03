2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Gotta love this forecast

19 First Alert Forecast- file photo
19 First Alert Forecast- file photo((Source: WOIO))
By Jon Loufman
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re on our way into a sun-sational Independence Day weekend!

Today features picture-perfect sunshine and blue skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We can look forward to a star-spangled night with lows in the mid 60s followed by an Independence Day Sunday that lives up to its name with highs in the mid 80s.

After another star-spangled Sunday night with lows in the upper 60s, we’ll be subjected to a hot and humid Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs around 90.

The threat of showers and storms shows up by Tuesday afternoon as highs again soar to around 90.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

